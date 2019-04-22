Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on danger and opportunity in Accrington Stanley clash

Accrington Stanley’s desperation for a result could play into Doncaster Rovers’ hands on Tuesday night.

That was the verdict of Rovers boss Grant McCann who also issued a stark warning to his side that it will also make Accrington a dangerous prospect on their visit to the Keepmoat.

Accrington sit only two points clear of League One's bottom four with tonight’s clash presenting them with an opportunity to all-but secure survival with only two games left to play. A win for John Coleman’s side would put six teams between them and 21st place as well as giving them a five point cushion.

Rovers go into the game also desperate for a victory after a pair of draws over the Easter weekend for Peterborough United saw them cut the gap to sixth spot down to three points while still holding a game in hand.

“Them needing the win will make it a tricky game – but it could also suit us,” McCann said.

“We just have to make sure we focus on us like we do in every game.

“They’ve got good players, they’ve got pace in attack and they can hurt anyone.

“I saw them at Sunderland earlier in the season and we've got to guard against all that.

“But there is also that we need to take care of our business and make sure we get our game plan right.”

Bank Holiday Monday effectively saw the end of Coventry City’s challenge for sixth spot as they were beaten by automatic promotion chasing Portsmouth.

The Sky Blues now trail Rovers by five points with only two games to play.

Peterborough earned a last gasp point against Sunderland to continue their unbeaten run but the race for sixth spot remains firmly in Rovers’ hands.

McCann said: “If we take care of our business we don’t have to worry about anyone else and we’re not.

“We’ll approach the next three games and try to win all three of them and that will be the plan.”

Rovers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with Accrington with only long term absentees Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor unavailable.