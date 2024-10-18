Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a visit from Bromley on Tuesday, then a Yorkshire derby at Bradford City the following Saturday, Doncaster Rovers have some squad juggling to do next week, but manager Grant McCann insists he is not looking beyond Saturday's League Two trip to Swindon Town.

Fortunately for him he has plenty of options to choose from.

"I think it's going to be a good week for us starting with a tough game down at Swindon at the County Ground so all we can do is focus on that but it's a three-game week for us so we have to make sure we get the rest right for the games coming up," said McCann, whose side missed the chance to go top at the weekend when they drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra.

"Hopefully we can go there and win the game.

"It's going to be a tough game, they're unbeaten in their last four competitive games.

"I know Mark (Kennedy, Swindon's manager) a little bit, I played against his team at Lincoln so I know he's a good manager and a good coach and he'll have his team playing the right way.

"It'll be a tough game as it always is.

"We've worked out what we think we can do and bring to the table on the day so ultimately we just have to produce our best performance individually and collectively and try and get the three points."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

West Ham United loanee Patrick Kelly has returned in good shape from his international duty with Northern Ireland's under-21s.

"He came back in this morning after a long day of travel yesterday. He joined in with training today, which was really pleasing.

"I spoke to him while he was there. it was nice to see him score, they won the first game 5-0 (against Azerbaijan) and drew the second game 0-0 (in Luxembourg) but it means they finished third in the group which will help them in the qualifiers next time.

"It's been a really positive week for Northern Irish football, to see the youngsters come through and shine bright for Michael (O'Neil, including teenage debutant goalkeeper Pierce Charles of Sheffield Wednesday), and Tommy (Wright)'s under-21s have had two positive results.

"Tom Nixon has trained all week, which is pleasing, so we've got Tom back.

"The only ones we haven't had on the training ground this week are Woody (Richard Wood) and Zain Westbrooke. Zain's become a father again, which is really pleasing so he’s had one or two days with the family."