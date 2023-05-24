The mood around the Eco-Power Stadium is as buoyant as it’s been in a long time and has been boosted by some early additions in goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and experienced defender Richard Wood.

The returning boss has made no secret of his desire to push for promotion next term and has been writing to fans to thank them for their support and reaffirm his commitment to putting smiles back on faces after several disappointing years since his exit in 2019.

Each person who buys a season ticket has received a letter addressed to them, which reads: “I understand that the last couple of years have been challenging but Cliff and I are determined to get everything back on the front foot and help bring about a return to the good times. We cannot wait to get started.

Doncaster Rovers' boss Grant McCann (photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images).

“Let me assure you that we are here to get out of this division and the players will be in no doubt about that when they return for pre-season training.

“We will be recruiting for that goal, to ensure we have a squad capable of pushing as far and high as we can go."

McCann earned three promotions as a player and has one on his management CV, with Hull City in the 2020/21 season.

The letter continues: "I am here to win; I hate losing and we will be looking to build a team with that same mentality.

We will do everything we can to put performances on the pitch that you can be proud of and make sure you are behind us from minute one on the first day of the season. We will be relentless on the training pitch to ensure we play on the edge. We will be high energy, high pressing and our players will be running and fighting for every single ball.

"Your support this upcoming season will be vitally important for us, the playing staff and everyone associated with the club. There will be games when you will give us that little extra edge we need to take us over the line.

