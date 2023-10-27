Grant McCann could make changes to his starting XI for tomorrow’s visit of Grimsby Town.

McCann’s options have been severely limited in the early part of the season owing to an injury list which still stretches into double figures.

But competition for places is beginning to heat up again with several players returning to fitness.

Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Salford City may also tempt McCann into shaking things up, but the Rovers boss stood by goalkeeper Louis Jones despite the blame for Salford’s third goal being attributed to him.

Doncaster Rovers stopper Louis Jones.

McCann said: “Louis Jones has been outstanding.

"Could he have done better for the third goal? He would probably say ‘yes’, but one mistake in ten games I think he’s made.

“I have already had this conversation with Lawsy (Ian Lawlor). I don’t think he would like it if I took him out of the team and the boot was on the other foot.

"I have changed goalkeepers at all my previous clubs and I have no problem doing that if I think it’s right.

"But at the minute I think Louis is in good form.”

Both Kyle Hurst and Tyler Roberts could return from injury this weekend.

McCann also welcomed Jack Senior back into the fold on Tuesday, which may soon see Luke Molyneux deployed further up the pitch from his current role at wing-back.

Discussing the possibility of changes, McCann, who revealed he already knows his starting XI, said: “We have had a chat about it as a staff and you will see tomorrow what we have done.

"We are starting to get options back. There’s a lot of younger players training well. Jack Goodman is training very well in particular, Jack Degruchy is playing well.

"We have got some options if we want to freshen one or two things but this group is fit and robust. We have seen that over the last few weeks, they can go and go again.”

Richard Wood and George Miller could be the next players to return after Hurst and Roberts, McCann revealed.

McCann also confirmed second-year scholar Will Flint has signed the two-year professional contract offered to him.