Rovers’ club captain spent much of last season playing in defence due to injuries and a lack of cover, which coincided with a downturn in form amid the team’s struggles.

He previously featured in the middle of the park – where many feel he does his best work – during Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne’s first spell in charge of Doncaster, which saw them reach the League One play-offs in 18/19.

McCann told The Free Press: “I see Rowey as a number eight, that’s just my opinion.

Tommy Rowe will operate further forward next season.

"That’s what I want to try and work with.”

His trusted assistant Byrne was in agreement.

He said: “I would say Tommy has been more beneficial in more of an advanced area, in midfield.

"Where he played the last time me and the manager were here, he was really effective, and I think he can be one of the strongest players in the division in that position with the attributes he has.

"That’s where we see Tommy.”

Rowe is one of eight players available to McCann in the centre of the park following the arrival of George Broadbent and Owen Bailey.

McCann has hinted at loan moves for Liam Ravenhill and Jack Degruchy, which would leave him with Harrison Biggins, Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke as his other options in central midfield.