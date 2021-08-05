Doncaster Rovers: Good news and bad news on injury front

Jordy Hiwula was expected to miss at least three months after suffering an ankle injury during the friendly with Newcastle United.

But the forward could be ready to make his Rovers debut in six weeks after surgery was ruled out.

“We think now that it’s going to be around six weeks,” boss Richie Wellens told the Free Press.

Jon Taylor

“He doesn’t need surgery and because of that there’s a bit more stability in the ankle.

“So we’re looking at six weeks.”

Winger Jon Taylor had been expected to be ready to make a cautious return to action in next week’s Carabao Cup game against Walsall but remains several weeks away from being cleared.

Taylor suffered bad damage to his ankle last season and required surgery earlier this summer.

“When I first came Jon Taylor was two weeks away,” Wellens said. “Then it was two weeks before the season, then the first league game and now it’s delay after delay.

“It’s frustrating for me because I want to put plans in place for when people are returning.

“Jon is having a problem with the scar tissue on his ankle so we need to get to the bottom of that.

“He’s not back in yet. But he’s a fit lad so I’m sure when he’s ready for straight line running and the agility side of things he’ll be quickly back because of his conditioning.”

The most disappointing news comes in the form of striker Fejiri Okenabirhie, who is now likely to miss three months.

Okenabirhie suffered damage to his Achilles during his recovery from foot issues which he brought into pre-season.

“That’s probably going to be eight to 12 weeks,” Wellens said.

“With all due respect, he’s at the back of my thinking at the minute.

“I’m trying to plan out the first ten games and both Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula are going to affect them. Okenabirhie won’t.

“It’s a rupture in his Achilles tendon. It’s not a full rupture, it’s a slight tear.

“We need to get to the bottom of it, get him rehabbed and make sure he’s doing everything right to get back as soon as possible.”

