Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard leaves after eight years

Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard has left Doncaster Rovers

It brings to an end an eight-year stint for the 48-year-old, who arrived at the Keepmoat in 2013 following the appointment of Paul Dickov as manager.

A statement from Rovers included: “He leaves the goalkeeping department in a strong position, with a clear pathway in place for young keepers to progress through from the Doncaster Rovers Training Centre, to the Academy and eventually the first-team.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul for his efforts while with Rovers, and wish him well in the future.”

Gerrard played a key role in the development of Louis Jones from his emergence out of the academy set up and into senior football. He has also been credited for aiding the development of Seny Dieng and Sam Johnstone during their loans with Rovers and both of whom have gone on to win international honours.

The former Everton goalkeeper worked under managers Dickov, Darren Ferguson, Grant McCann, Darren Moore and Richie Wellens during his time with Rovers. He was handed responsibilities as set piece coach during his time also.

Gerrard said his goodbyes at Cantley Park on Tuesday morning, with goalkeeping coach duties then taken by academy coach Steve Hernandez.

