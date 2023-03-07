Goalkeeper Mitchell, whose current deal expires this summer, has kept four clean sheets in his last six appearances and pulled off two super saves to keep Stockport at bay in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

The 28-year-old now has eight shut-outs this term and has firmly established himself as the club's number one since his arrival on a free transfer in January 2022.

Schofield said: “Discussions within the club are always ongoing, especially with the players who are out of contract.

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell gets down low to make a save.

"We are very conscious about those players who are running up to the end of their contract and discussions within the club, not necessarily with the player, are happening.

"We like to reward players for performance and Mitch has certainly been performing very well, so he’s one of the players we're going to be speaking about.”

Mitchell’s distribution in a predominantly possession-based system under Schofield has been a source of criticism, with the boss admitting it is an area for improvement.

Schofield said: "I put a lot of demands on goalkeepers in terms of the style of play I want to see. I know I’m exposing him to something he’s never done before, or not to a consistent level.

"But I think he’s shown really good moments with his distribution. Can he be better? Yes. Can we all? Yes.

"This is something we will try and keep focusing on, and something I think he can keep improving on.”

