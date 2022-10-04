But that’s what’s in store tonight. And one member of their contingent can’t wait.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell hails from Hartlepool and supports his hometown club.

Doncaster Rovers stopper Jonathan Mitchell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He even made his professional debut at their ground, Victoria Park, in 2016 while playing for Derby County.

A former Pools season ticket holder, Mitchell also played for the club last season before he joined Doncaster in January.

He is expecting to see plenty of familiar faces upon his return.

"Hartlepool is a small place so you tend to know a lot of faces,” said Mitchell, who has established himself as Gary McSheffrey’s first-choice goalkeeper.

"I have got family members there. My nephew is only six and it will be his first-ever football match, so I think he’s looking forward to it.

"He wanted to wear the Donny shirt I bought him but his big sister, my niece, wouldn’t let him.”

Given his links to Hartlepool, what sort of reception is Mitchell expecting?

“Probably a load of abuse off my mates in the corner!"

The fixture has been rearranged to a midweek slot having been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

"Where else would you want to be?" asked Mitchell with a slight hint of sarcasm.

“I’m buzzing to get back out there and I know the lads are.”

Hartlepool currently occupy League Two’s second relegation spot and are the only team in the Football League yet to win this term.

They have been relatively hard to beat, however, with six draws from their opening 11 matches.

Two of those have come in their first two games under the experienced Keith Curle, who has been brought in to steady the ship following the disastrous appointment of Paul Hartley, which lasted just 11 games.

Hartlepool fought back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with Mansfield in their last match, indicating some signs of life under Curle.

Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey said: “They will fancy themselves to get a win.

