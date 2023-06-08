Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper has ‘grown up’ after allegedly ‘punching wall’

McCann has handed Jones a two-year deal and says the 24-year-old will compete with Ian Lawlor for the number one shirt at Doncaster Rovers next season.

There had been uncertainty over Jones’s future with stopper keen to play more games six years on from penning his first professional contract at the club.

Jones enjoyed brief spells as first-choice goalkeeper under both Andy Butler and Gary McSheffrey in League One but has yet to establish himself as a regular fixture in the side, making just 38 appearances for Doncaster since turning professional.

Doncaster's Louis Jones.

McCann said: “He’ll be wanting to play more but he understands he’ll have a fight on his hands with Lawsy and Lawsy understands he’ll have a fight on his hands with Louis.”

Injuries, illness and Jonathan Mitchell’s form restricted Jones to just five outings last term, although he did finish the season as first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in the final two games.

Mccann added: “There was an issue when I first came here, we had a couple of injuries to Lawlor and (Marko) Marosi and I think he (Jones) punched a wall.

"I said ‘look, your professionalism needs to be better than that. There’s going to be an opportunity to play here’.

"I think he’s grown up, I’ve seen that.

"He’s definitely improved, which is a credit to the goalkeeping coaches he’s had, and we are looking forward to the development of him and seeing if we can push him on.”