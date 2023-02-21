Second-choice stopper Jones is understood to have sustained an injury to his ankle earlier this month and could miss the rest of the season.

Ben Bottomley is also recovering from minor surgery, meaning 16-year-old Jake Oram is set to keep his place on the bench for the fifth game running against Bradford City on Saturday.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “Louis had an operation. He’s going to be out for a significant amount of time.

"It was just a collision in training, so it’s unfortunate for Louis.

"It's difficult to put a timescale on it, but it’s going to be over eight weeks.”

Jones has spent the 22/23 campaign as understudy to Jonathan Mitchell, with his three appearances all coming in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The 24-year-old youth team product previously spent time between the posts under both Andy Butler and Gary McSheffrey, but has yet to establish himself at the Eco-Power Stadium.

His current contract is set to expire this summer.

On Bottomley, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, Schofield said: “He had minor surgery on his dislocated finger.

"We feel he will be back involved in the next 10 to 12 days.”

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams also missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sutton United due to injury.

Schofield said: “Ro-Shaun had a bit of a shin problem he picked up in the last couple of days of training before Sutton.