Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ben Bottomley accepts offer of new contract

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ben Bottomley has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST

It is the 20-year-old’s second contract extension since signing professional terms in 2021.

Pontefract-born Bottomley is yet to make a first-team appearance for Doncaster but has spent time on loan at several non-league clubs, including Tadcaster Albion, Frickley Athletic, Pickering Town and Lincoln United.

He is known to Rovers boss Grant McCann, having been a youth team player during the Northern Irishman’s first spell in charge.

Bottomley signed his first professional contract in 2021.
Bottomley had been out of contract this summer.

McCann had the final say on all of out of contract players and opted to offer new deals to both Bottomley and his goalkeeper colleague Louis Jones.

It is understood Jones has also accepted an offer to stay at Doncaster and the pair will compete with Ian Lawlor for a starting spot next season.

All three are known to each other from Lawlor’s first spell at the Eco-Power Stadium.

