Doncaster Rovers goal hero Luke Molyneux tells of his relief after opening account

Luke Molyneux spoke of his relief after finally getting off the mark for Doncaster Rovers.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The winger took 27 games to open his Rovers account but scored twice in two second-half minutes to help secure a 2-0 win over Swindon Town on Saturday.

"It was just a weight off my shoulders,” said summer signing Molyneux, who scored 12 goals for Hartlepool last season.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself, to finally get that goal was a nice feeling.

Luke Molyneux scores his first Doncaster Rovers goal
"I would have been satisfied to just get one, but to get that second one was a massive bonus.”

Molyneux handed his side the lead in the 71st minute at the County Ground when he cut into the box from the right-hand side and found the bottom corner at the near post.

The former Sunderland youngster then doubled Doncaster’s advantage after converting George Miller’s cutback from the edge of the area.

Moments before scoring Molyneux had been denied from close range by Solomon Brynn in the Swindon goal after he met James Maxwell’s cross with a header.

"It hit the post I think,” said Molynuex.

"It was quite annoying, you’re thinking ‘is it going to be another one of those days?’.”

Molyneux became one of Rovers’ marquee signings when he rejected interest elsewhere to sign a two-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium last summer.

After a frustrating time on the pitch, there is hope the 24-year-old can now fulfil his potential in a Doncaster shirt.

Molyneux said: "The lads were class with it. In the changing room after the game you see how much it meant to them.

"To have lads off the bench running over to celebrate with me is a great feeling.

"It’s a great group and they have made me feel comfortable. I’ve been comfortable from the start.

"Even though the performances and goals haven’t been coming from myself I’ve still enjoyed every minute of it.”

Rovers head coach Danny Schofield, a former winger himself, said: “I probably went through longer spells of not scoring than Luke.

"Players thrive off things like that, whether it’s an assist or a goal. You sit on the bus to go home and you’re full of confidence.

“The lads were buzzing for him in the dressing room, which shows the togetherness we have.”

