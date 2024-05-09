Doncaster Rovers "giving every chance" to key man ahead of Crewe Alexandra second leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, says Harrison Biggins will be given every opportunity to be fit for their play-off semi-final second leg tomorrow night.

Rovers will be taking a 2-0 lead into the visit of Crewe Alexandra, with the Eco-Power Stadium set to host its biggest crowd of the season with all home tickets sold out. Biggins played a huge role in establishing that buffer, firing home at Gresty Road to build on Luke Molyneux's opener.

Almost immediately after scoring the 28-year-old was subbed off - something McCann said post-match was a precaution.

Issuing an update on Thursday afternoon, McCann has now said: "We'll give as much time as possible to Biggo. We've been managing a little situation for a few weeks so we'll see how he is. We've got another day so we're not writing him off just yet."

There was some suggestion online that his immediate withdrawal was linked to an injury sustained by celebrating.

McCann quickly cleared that up, telling the Free Press: "I haven't seen it but I heard someone say it was suggesting it was from celebrating. It wasn't. This is something we've been managing for a little bit. It's just making sure he's right. Does this game come too soon? We'll see but we'll give him every opportunity."

Matty Craig, who posted an influential performance in the first leg, is definitely okay for Friday having also gone off early in Cheshire after a bone-crunching tackle late in the game.

George Miller was a welcome sight pre-match at Crewe, taking part in the warm-ups. McCann says the striker, who's been absent pretty much all season, has an outside chance of being involved.

Harrison Biggins wheels away after doubling Rovers' lead at Crewe last Monday.

"He'll be in the squad because we always bring a squad of 22/23 players to every game, including three goalkeepers, so we've got decisions to make. But of course he's really, really short on match fitness because he's not played for nearly a year."

Jon Taylor, who's been out injured since the draw at Sutton in early February, is also under consideration after a long-lay-off.

McCann insists that Taylor's participation in an upcoming charity match this weekend at former club Shrewsbury is not an issue for him or his coaching staff.

