Doncaster Rovers given lowdown on 'sensible and organised' Hull City as dangerman identified

Ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Hull City in the FA Cup third round, we got the inside track on the Tigers from Barry Cooper from the Hull Daily Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: What's the mood music like around Hull City since Ruben Selles arrived?

BC: "It’s been a completely different place to what it was like under the former head coach, Tim Walter. Speak to any player or member of staff, and they’ll tell you the same. Selles has made a big difference in lifting the mood around the whole place.

"Results have improved and the manner of their performance and comeback against Leeds United last Saturday has really increased confidence that the Tigers can move away from danger at the wrong end of the table."

Hull City have had an upturn in form since Ruben Selles came in as manager. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Q: What kind of style can Rovers expect to see on Sunday - very different from 'Walter-ball' presumably?

BC: "Yes, a very different approach. That friendly in the summer may have only been a couple of days after they returned from the pre-season trip to Istanbul, and with a team largely made up of academy players, for the first half at least, but the warning signs were there back then.

"Under Selles they look like a sensible, organised football team compared with the abject mess they were under the German. The Spaniard wants his players to get it forward much faster and with fewer passes, and for the most part, he’s got them looking much better and playing in areas where they can hurt the opposition, compared with before when they largely played in areas they could only hurt themselves."

Q: Who's the dangerman for Doncaster to watch out for?

BC: "It seems like a mad thing to say, given how things were before the game against Leeds United, but probably Abu Kamara. The winger was heavily criticised for his role in Middlesbrough’s winning goal on New Year’s Day and then was part of an unusual pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds, but he scored two wonderful goals, and he will be desperate to get out and play again."

Q: Sunday, of course, sees Grant McCann return to the club he led to the League One title. What's the Hull City fans' verdicts on him after a few years on from his exit?

BC: "I think the majority wish him well. It wasn’t an easy job Grant had at City with the stuff going on behind the scenes.

"The relegation was obviously a disaster, but he and his staff responded brilliantly to deliver promotion at the first attempt, and most sensible fans appreciate that."

Q: Score prediction?

BC: "Given City’s wretched run in the FA Cup in recent seasons, they’re due a run, or at the very least, a victory and path into round four, so I’ll go with 3-1 to the Tigers."