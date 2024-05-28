Doncaster Rovers given huge boost as key man pens contract extension
Luke Molyneux has given Doncaster Rovers a massive close-season boost, committing his future to the club.
Molyneux was one of the star performers last season, contributing hugely to the club’s unexpected march towards the play-offs. He scored ten goals and assisted a further eight as Grant McCann's side finished fifth, ultimately losing out to Crewe in the semi-finals.
Molyneux, along with Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins, was offered new terms upon the impending expiry of his current deal. To the relief of many fans, Molyneux is staying put and has penned a three-year deal which ties him down until the summer of 2027.
The 26-year-old has become a big fans' favourite at the Eco-Power Stadium and after a brief period of deliberation he has now decided to stay on. There was interest from other clubs in the EFL - including in the Championship - but the former Sunderland man can now look forward to playing his part in what manager Grant McCann hopes will be a title push in 2024-25.
More to follow
