Doncaster Rovers: Gavin Baldwin on manager hunt - 'It's our job to make sure we come out of this search in a better position than we entered it'
Gavin Baldwin is confident Doncaster Rovers will be in a stronger position next season following the appointment of a new manager.
Interviews will be held on Monday with a shortlist of candidates for the managerial vacancy.
And, after conducting thorough background checks on prospective new bosses, chief executive Baldwin believes whoever take charge will only make Rovers stronger than they were last season.
Baldwin travelled with the Rovers squad on Monday to La Manga Club in Spain and has spent much of his time collecting references for the shortlist of candidates.
"It's enabled me to spend my time on the phone and ensure the process of the recruitment of the new manager is hopefully streamlined but hopefully allows us to have the strongest candidates possible in front of us on Monday," he said.
"We believe we have achieved that."
"We've worked extremely hard to talk to people across football at all levels, from previous managers, to players at the highest level, to administrators, to give us the best possible chance of having the best possible manager and mean we will have a very good season again next year.
"Obviously we did not choose for Grant to leave but it is our job to make sure we come out of the process in a better position than we entered it.
"At this stage, with the candidates we're meeting, we are extremely optimistic that, although it's been unfortunate with timing, it will have only been two weeks and we will be in a very strong position."