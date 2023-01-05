Doncaster Rovers full of confidence ahead of Leyton Orient trip says Danny Schofield
Doncaster Rovers are full of confidence ahead of what would be a ‘statement’ win over league leaders Leyton Orient this weekend.
That’s according to head coach Danny Schofield, whose eighth-placed troops travel to the capital with three wins from their last four games in League Two and a play-off place within their grasp.
Orient are managed by ex-Rovers boss Richie Wellens – a club legend at DN4 across two spells as a player – and have an impressive 14-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.
They lost last time out, however, and have failed to score in their last three games.
Schofield, who is enjoying his best run of form since taking charge in October, said: “The players are full of confidence, I have seen that since the win against Carlisle and the days we have been on the training pitch.
"There’s a real togetherness growing with the players and, I feel, a real belief.”
Doncaster held Orient to a 1-1 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium under Gary McSheffrey in October and have scored six times in their last two matches.
But they face the division’s sternest defence on Saturday.
The O’s have conceded just 13 times this term.
Meanwhile, Doncaster’s leaky defence has shipped 34 goals.
Schofield said: “They are a team with some quality footballers and a clear way of playing.
“It’s going to be a big challenge, but if we can go there and perform with and without the ball to the level we are capable of, and be full of confidence, then there’s no reason why we can't win and make a little bit of a statement.”