Doncaster Rovers currently have enough players out injured to field an entire starting XI – and it could give the current one a run for its money!

Injuries have piled up in recent weeks, coinciding with a downturn in results and performances which has left Doncaster with just one win in eight games.

To make matters worse head coach Danny Schofield lost two more players to injury – James Brown and Caolan Lavery – during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town.

Ben Nelson was also injured on international duty with England Under-19s.

No fewer than 11 Rovers players are potentially unavailable for this weekend’s visit of Crewe and at least five of them are out for the rest of the season.

Four of those missing – Harrison Biggins, James Maxwell, George Miller and Ro-Shaun Williams – have played more than 30 first-team games this term, while Brown, Charlie Lakin, Nelson and more recently Lavery have been regularly involved since arriving in January.

Jon Taylor and Ollie Younger would likely have been important players had they been fit.

Scroll down to see every player’s anticipated return date.

1 . Louis Jones Second-choice stopper Jones needed surgery on an ankle injury sustained in training. Speaking last month, Danny Schofield said: "It's difficult to put a timescale on it, but it’s going to be over eight weeks.” That could keep Jones out for the rest of the season. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . James Maxwell The Scot is hopeful his return from a tendon injury could be a couple of weeks away. Schofield said the club are taking precautions on his recovery to avoid the risk of re-injury. Maxwell has been out since last month. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . James Brown Brown limped off in Saturday's loss to Northampton. His manager did not know details of the injury when asked after the match. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . Ollie Younger Younger hasn't kicked a ball this season because of a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season. It is hoped he will be back for the start of pre-season this summer, if he is given a new contract. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales