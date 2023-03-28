News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Doncaster Rovers have an entire team's worth of players out injured.
Doncaster Rovers have an entire team's worth of players out injured.
Doncaster Rovers have an entire team's worth of players out injured.

Doncaster Rovers: Full injury list and potential return dates as casualties pile up

Doncaster Rovers currently have enough players out injured to field an entire starting XI – and it could give the current one a run for its money!

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:09 BST

Injuries have piled up in recent weeks, coinciding with a downturn in results and performances which has left Doncaster with just one win in eight games.

To make matters worse head coach Danny Schofield lost two more players to injury – James Brown and Caolan Lavery – during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town.

Ben Nelson was also injured on international duty with England Under-19s.

No fewer than 11 Rovers players are potentially unavailable for this weekend’s visit of Crewe and at least five of them are out for the rest of the season.

Four of those missing – Harrison Biggins, James Maxwell, George Miller and Ro-Shaun Williams – have played more than 30 first-team games this term, while Brown, Charlie Lakin, Nelson and more recently Lavery have been regularly involved since arriving in January.

Jon Taylor and Ollie Younger would likely have been important players had they been fit.

Scroll down to see every player’s anticipated return date.

Second-choice stopper Jones needed surgery on an ankle injury sustained in training. Speaking last month, Danny Schofield said: "It's difficult to put a timescale on it, but it’s going to be over eight weeks.” That could keep Jones out for the rest of the season.

1. Louis Jones

Second-choice stopper Jones needed surgery on an ankle injury sustained in training. Speaking last month, Danny Schofield said: "It's difficult to put a timescale on it, but it’s going to be over eight weeks.” That could keep Jones out for the rest of the season. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
The Scot is hopeful his return from a tendon injury could be a couple of weeks away. Schofield said the club are taking precautions on his recovery to avoid the risk of re-injury. Maxwell has been out since last month.

2. James Maxwell

The Scot is hopeful his return from a tendon injury could be a couple of weeks away. Schofield said the club are taking precautions on his recovery to avoid the risk of re-injury. Maxwell has been out since last month. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Brown limped off in Saturday's loss to Northampton. His manager did not know details of the injury when asked after the match.

3. James Brown

Brown limped off in Saturday's loss to Northampton. His manager did not know details of the injury when asked after the match. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Younger hasn't kicked a ball this season because of a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season. It is hoped he will be back for the start of pre-season this summer, if he is given a new contract.

4. Ollie Younger

Younger hasn't kicked a ball this season because of a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season. It is hoped he will be back for the start of pre-season this summer, if he is given a new contract. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Northampton Town