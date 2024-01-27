Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann's side lie 21st in League Two ahead of today's visit of table-topping Stockport County. Despite many pundits tipping them for a tilt at promotion, Rovers lie just eight points clear of the relegation places with just over a third of the season remaining.

Waters, who signed earlier this month on loan from Wrexham for the remainder of the campaign, says he has seen enough in a short space of time to know that the only way is up.

"It's such an honest and good group of lads," he said. "We don't deserve to be where we are in the table. The Newport game - my first match - we should have got something out of it but ended up losing 1-0. It's about getting that bit of momentum and seeing where it can take us.

Doncaster Rovers' loanee Billy Waters is hoping to win his second league start against Stockport. (Pic: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"I'll give 110 per cent every game and try to do as well as I can.

"I've played a lot of games in this division. It's not an easy league but at the same time if you string a few wins together you can start climbing. I'm 29 and hopefully I can use my experience however it's needed whether it means being a good character, playing well or helping the younger lads."