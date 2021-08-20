Doncaster Rovers fitness and injury update ahead of Portsmouth clash

Matt Smith

Smith tested positive for Covid-19 last week with Seaman identified as a close contact, meaning both men were required to isolate for a ten day period.

Both returned to training on Friday morning and will be put through their paces before it is decided what role they will play as Pompey visit the Keepmoat on Saturday.

“There’s no new injuries and Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman are back in training,” Wellens said.

“They’ve not done anything for ten days so we’ll evaluate where we are with them.

“We’ll have some dialogue with them to see how they feel and make a decision on them.

“It’s been difficult for both of them because this is their second period of self-isolation.

“In the last six or seven weeks they’ve had 20 days where they’ve not done anything.

“Charlie scored his first goal and he wants to really build on that but he ends up sitting in his apartment for ten days.

“It’s not ideal but we’ve got two players back who we feel can contribute so it helps.”

Wellens expects there will be more concern over Smith, given he contracted the virus.

He said: “Charlie has never had it so he’s fine. We probably need to be a bit more careful with Matt than we do with Charlie.

“We expect Charlie to be fit enough to play but it’s just how long he can go for.”

Long-term injury concerns Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie are Rovers’ only absentees heading into Saturday.

