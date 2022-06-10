Doncaster Rovers finalise pre-season schedule by confirming Championship opponents

Doncaster Rovers have finalised their pre-season schedule by announcing a home friendly against Championship side Huddersfield Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:33 pm

The Terriers will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, July 16 (3pm).

Carlos Corberán’s side lost to Nottingham Forest in last season’s Championship play-off final.

Rovers say ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

Huddersfield Town lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rovers start their pre-season schedule at Armthorpe Welfare in three weeks’ time.

Rovers’ pre-season schedule:

Saturday July 2: Armthorpe Welfare (A) 3pm

Saturday July 9: Nuneaton Borough (A) 3pm

Wednesday July 13: Spennymoor Town (A) 7pm

Saturday July 16: Huddersfield Town (H) 3pm

Tuesday July 19: Rotherham United (H) 7pm

Saturday July 23: FC United of Manchester (A) 3pm

