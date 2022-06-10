Doncaster Rovers finalise pre-season schedule by confirming Championship opponents

The Terriers will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, July 16 (3pm).
Carlos Corberán’s side lost to Nottingham Forest in last season’s Championship play-off final.
Rovers say ticket details will be confirmed in due course.
Rovers start their pre-season schedule at Armthorpe Welfare in three weeks’ time.
Rovers’ pre-season schedule:
Saturday July 2: Armthorpe Welfare (A) 3pm
Saturday July 9: Nuneaton Borough (A) 3pm
Wednesday July 13: Spennymoor Town (A) 7pm
Saturday July 16: Huddersfield Town (H) 3pm
Tuesday July 19: Rotherham United (H) 7pm
Saturday July 23: FC United of Manchester (A) 3pm