Doncaster Rovers’ final match of season moved due to King’s coronation
Doncaster Rovers’ final match of the season has been pushed back by 48 hours due to the coronation of King Charles III.
The King’s ceremony will take place on Saturday, 6 May, with a Bank Holiday announced for Monday, 8 May.
Doncaster will now play Walsall at the Banks's Stadium on the Bank Holiday Monday.
The game will kick-off at 12.30pm.
All League Two fixtures will be played at the same time.
Championship games will begin at 3pm with League One games played 24 hours earlier.