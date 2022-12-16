Doncaster Rovers fans told what to expect when Harrogate Town visit this weekend

That’s the message from the man tasked with documenting the trials and tribulations of Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites.

Harrogate are twentieth in League Two but have won their last two matches to move away from relegation danger.

Rhys Howell, who covers the club for the Harrogate Advertiser, said: “It wasn’t a great start to the season but it’s starting to look like there are some green shoots of recovery.

Harrogate Town's Luke Armstrong has scored five goals in his last four games.

"They’ve had back-to-back league wins but that was in the middle of an absolutely shocking performance in the FA Cup against Hartlepool.”

Ten-man Harrogate were dumped out of the competition after being beaten 3-1 away from home, having been 3-0 down.

One week earlier they beat fifth-placed Mansfield Town 3-0 and thrashed Rochdale 4-1 away last weekend.

Rhys added: "I wouldn’t be surprised if they turned Doncaster over, but if they lose 4-0 I wouldn’t be shocked.

“To say what I expect to see is very difficult because it could go either way.”

Harrogate’s main threats include striker Luke Armstrong, who has scored five goals in his last four games, as well as talismanic attacking midfielder Alex Pattison.

Pattison has five goals and four assists to his name this season but is considered ‘fifty-fifty’ for the clash.

Left-back Jaheim Headley is one of four youngsters on loan from Huddersfield Town and has caught the eye with his performances this season.

Danny Grant is also on loan from the Terriers and could start.

Like Headley, he will be known to Doncaster boss Danny Schofield, who began the season in charge of Huddersfield and previously managed the club’s B team.

Rhys said: “Going back a couple of weeks it had all the hallmarks of a relegation season.

"Things are looking a lot healthier now. There’s quite a positive feel about the place.”

Harrogate groundshared with Rovers for their first two games as an EFL club in August 2020 while their pitch was converted from 3G to grass to comply with league rules.

Rovers began that season pushing for promotion to the Championship and found themselves outside of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference at its halfway point.

