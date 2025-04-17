Doncaster Rovers fans snap up 'golden tickets' for Notts County final day showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers supporters have quickly snapped up the full allocation of tickets for the last day of the regular season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side head to Notts County on Saturday, May 3 (3pm) in a game that Rovers fans will hope has a happy ending as they chase down automatic promotion. The club were handed just shy of 2,000 tickets and within days of going on sale they've all been snaffled.

A short statement on Rovers' website on Thursday lunchtime said: "Our full allocation for our trip to Notts County on May 3 has now sold out. Rovers will visit Meadow Lane on the final day of the season and do so backed by more than 1,900 supporters. We thank you for your tremendous support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have had tremendous backing on the road all season. They took 1,126 fans to Salford on Tuesday and a similar number will be heading to Tranmere on Good Friday.

Other notable followings this term saw 2,700 go to Everton for a League Cup tie in September and 2,340 travel to Hull in January in the FA Cup.

There have also been a number of inconvenient kick-off times which have failed to deter the Rovers' fans: Just shy of 200 trekked up to Barrow on a Wednesday night in January, with 327 making the effort for a lunchtime game down at Gillingham prior to that. Likewise, 463 went to Bromley on a Tuesday night in March.