Doncaster Rovers fans should park Hakeeb Adelakun desire for now and simply enjoy him

But Doncaster Rovers fans have understandably fallen into such a trap and how could they not have?

You only have to look at Hakeeb Adelakun's impact since his arrival in January from Lincoln City. His headed goal in Tuesday's win over Walsall made it 12 goal contributions in just 15 league appearances.

Despite his late arrival on the scene he's the club's second top-scorer and second-highest assist contributor. Whenever he picks up the ball fans anticipate something - and more often than not he delivers.

Game by game the clamour to sign him up permanently grows. On Tuesday he was replaced by Kyle Hurst with five minutes to go and as is now customary he was serenaded with chants of 'Sign him up'.

It is an open secret that Adelakun, 27, is out of contract with the Imps this summer. With a new deal not thought to be forthcoming it's not overegging the pudding to suggest he is likely to be one of the most sought-after free agents in this summer's market.

The Free Press understands that no decision has yet been made by the player or his representatives but that he is thoroughly enjoying his spell working under Grant McCann, a manager he knows well.

It goes without saying that after his outstanding contribution so far, Rovers will face stern competition for his signature.

Hakeeb Adelakun has been a revelation since arriving at Rovers.

They undoubtedly have a head start thanks to that aforementioned relationship as well as how quickly supporters have taken to him. But so much about modern football is about wishing time away. Whether it's a demand for transfers at the end of the season or any nugget of news about when a player is returning from injury.

We're always looking that far ahead that sometimes we fail to enjoy the here and now.

And let's be honest, Rovers have rarely had it this good.

Fans should be basking in the current run and drinking in some of the football they're watching right now.

Amid all the madness and conversation about his future, that is the approach Adelakun is taking.

"I'm just seeing what happens. I'm enjoying my football and it's been a while since I've played with this freedom," he said after Tuesday's game, when quizzed yet again on his future.

"I'm trying to do my best and see what happens. I've got my team to deal with that side of things. I'm just focusing on the pitch.

"You don't get many runs like this in your career so it's about just enjoying it, having fun and enjoying being a part of this right now.

"It was time to go out and play some football, have fun and express myself. I'm just in this bubble and I don't want to get out of it.

"There's a lot more I want to do this season. I'm not done yet."

Rovers fans should simply enjoy watching a fine player ply his trade for the next four (or however many) games it proves to be.