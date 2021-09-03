Doncaster Rovers fans must meet strict entry criteria to attend away game at Ipswich Town

Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

Rovers visit Portman Road on September 28 and Ipswich have published a list of requirements for supporters to gain entry to the stadium on the night.

They are as follows:

- Supporters aged 11 and over must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of kick-off, or proof of a double vaccination.

- Lateral flow test results must be displayed via a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace. Lateral flow test sticks will not be taken as proof.

- Those double vaccinated must show proof they have received both doses at least 14 days prior to the game.

- All persons aged 13 and over must have photo ID to verify their Covid status at the turnstile.

- Mask wearing is mandatory in indoor areas such as the concourse and toilets. Though not mandatory in the stadium bowl, supporters are strongly urged to wear masks while watching the game.

With the checks in place, supporters have been advised to allow longer to gain access through turnstiles.

Tickets will have an arrival time printed on them but this should be ignored. Supporters are being urged to arrive at 6.30pm.

Tickets will be available to Rovers season ticket holders from Monday, September 6. They will then go on sale to DNA card holders, match package ticket holders, Donny Dog members and lottery membership holders from September 13 before going on general sale from September 20.

Adult tickets are priced at £27, 65+ at £20, 19-22 at £15 and U18s at £10.

