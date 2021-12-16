Doncaster Rovers fans have their say on whether Gary McSheffrey should be given the manager's job

Gary McSheffrey. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

McSheffrey has been coy about whether he wants the job and, while admitting his involvement at first team level has given him a ‘buzz’, has suggested he would be content to return to working with the club’s academy players in his normal role as under 18s manager.

The 39-year-old is on Rovers’ five-man shortlist for the managerial vacancy and will be interviewed next week. He is understood to be a serious contender after galvanising the squad in the wake of Richie Wellens’ departure earlier this month.

We posed the question via @FreePressRovers, our dedicated Doncaster Rovers Twitter page, whether fans would like to see McSheffrey given the manager’s job on a permanent basis and it proved to be a hot topic.

Here are some of the responses we received...

@Cross31Paul: As much as I admire and am impressed what GM is doing I think it’s come too early for him. I would not be unhappy if he got it, I just think it needs an experienced head for the next appointment just now. I would love to see him and FS get it next.

@JonathanDRFC: Makes sense to include him in the process and benchmark against other candidates, and if the outcome of that is that he gets the job then I’ll be happy with that. If he doesn’t get the job then it has to be an absolute priority to keep him in the club. He has lots to offer.

@MrRed1879: I would keep him with the Academy but use a career progression model which would eventually lead to him being ready to be the manager/head coach!

@Cliveovinger: Appointing an experienced manager/director of football with Gmac as head coach seems a good way to go so long as they hit it off together.

@SHEFFIELDROVER: Gary and Frank Sinclair have given confidence back to the team, so yeah I’d like to see them both as a team given a go. Why not? Not bothered about any of the other names mentioned apart from Cook and Flynn. Cook got Chesterfield playing some great football on a budget

@theoverrover: Gary is too nice to be the manager. I would hate for him to become another Butler!

@Salty993: Great prospect but let's keep him in the background for now.

@ianhedley4: No because he would be the cheap option lets get a proper manager in who is going to get us not losing games by whatever means and not tippy tappy football

@Stevedcfd: If GMC was going to get the job then he should be given it now. The interview process should be for a director of football or manager of operations.

@colwils: Speaks very eloquently, seems like a really nice guy! Why would he put himself through all that! Especially as he said he's got a great job and likes where he lives! Managers don't last long these days! Should have a bit more loyalty...both ways!

@brig g53: Gary said himself last week that he wasn’t putting himself forward, but maybe had his arm twisted? He’s doing a great job “caretaking” & also bringing young players through the Academy. Worried about who we will get. We need someone in the Sean O’Driscoll mould, no bully boys!

@elPadreMexicano: Nothing against the bloke we we NEED experience

@KCHeroHD: Not yet. He's doing well with the youngsters. Wouldn't like to see him get the job and end up being forced out at the end of the season.

@AnthonyOgden98: Can’t be any worse than Wellens but not yet, we need an experienced head right now in my opinion, I’m sure his time will come