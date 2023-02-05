That's exactly what the Free Press did before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Hartlepool United, which condemned Doncaster to their third straight defeat.

The club’s hierarchy has made it clear the aim for this season is an immediate return to League One, but as one supporter put it: “I wouldn’t put my money on us going up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some fans believe the owners are the problem, though not everyone is in agreement.

From top left: Neil Granger, Joe Beresford, Mark Beresford, David Huntley and Kian and Eve.

Season ticket holder Neil Granger said: "We are in safe hands, it’s easy for some supporters to forget that.

”You look at some other clubs and I wouldn’t swap places with many of them.

"I know sustainable is becoming a bit of a dirty word among some fans, but be careful what you wish for.”

South Stand regular David Huntley was critical of the club’s ownership but added: “I would rather have a club to come and support than not have a club at all.”

Others were more dismissive of the criticism faced by major shareholders David Blunt, Gavin Baldwin and Terry Bramall, who have been subjected to negative chants from the terraces and vitriol online.

"It’s just a lot of little lads on social media trying to copy other teams,” said 59-year-old David Bailey, a match-going fan for 48 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was at Mansfield and with a bit more luck it would have been 2-2. It’s fourth-tier football, Erling Haaland doesn’t play for Doncaster Rovers and neither does Lionel Messi.”

But could those at the top be doing more?

Yes, said John Coyle, a fan of 54 years.

He told The Free Press: “They have worked hard to make the club sustainable, but there needs to be a bit more cheerleading from the boardroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment we are not getting that. We get the impression that they are not interested. They could be a bit more passionate and involved.”

Twenty-one-year-old Kian added: “I want more commitment from the board and owners. If we don’t get relegated this season then we will next.”

Mark Beresford, a fan of 50 years, wasn't too optimistic either.

"The mood around the club at the moment is pretty negative,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems to be a club that for the last two or three years hasn’t really got the decisions right.”

Mark added: "It seems to be a steady downhill path.

"I think we are good enough this season to stay up, but I don’t think we are anywhere close to being promoted.

"I do worry about next season if the same seeming lack of investment is the case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark’s son, Joe, said: “January just felt like a sticking plaster.”

Doncaster signed five players last month but the fact four of them were on loan left plenty of people underwhelmed, including Kian.

"They have not got anyone to keep,” he said, although the club did hand an 18-month deal to 30-year-old striker Caolan Lavery, who joined on a free transfer.

Neil described the window as ‘a little disappointing’ but said of the new arrivals: “Let’s give them some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"January is a tough month because there is probably not the availability of players there would be in the summer.”

David Bailey added: “Why end up being a Scunthorpe, Bury or Chesterfield? People can’t be made to spend money.

"Better to have these owners than Peter Swann at Scunthorpe.”

John also offered some pragmatism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes in January the best you can do is loans,” he said.

Lifelong fan of 64 years Graham Sykes delivered a word of warning, meanwhile.

He said: “It takes time for any players to settle, but we need to see a turnaround quickly.”

Indeed, Doncaster are fifteenth in League Two and five points off the final play-off spot with almost two thirds of the season gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest defeat means the team has now lost more games than it’s won in League Two this term.

“It seems there’s concern among a lot of the fans that we seem to be struggling to stop the slide and turn things around,” said Neil.

"It’s still very early days for the new manager and he’s got to be given time. Let’s be patient.”

John added: “Let’s face it, we have had three really poor seasons. In that time we have been relegated and I wouldn’t put my money on us going up this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Huntley said: “Without proper financial backing the club is going nowhere.

"We are just stagnating. There doesn’t seem to be any real ambition to get us out of League Two.”

Eve, a 20-year-old fan added: “The atmosphere isn’t the best. No-one really wants to come any more.”

So what next? Doncaster are due to hold a Meet the Owners Q&A event ‘in the near future’, the club has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could go a long way to providing some clarity over what the future holds and even build bridges in some cases. Or it could turn ugly.

As for the final thoughts of the fans the Free Press spoke to?

“We have got no right to have continued success,” said Neil. “We have had a fantastic 15 years or so, hard times come along, you have got to stay positive."

Graham said he was ‘reasonably happy’ with the club’s direction and added: “We don’t want to be another Scunthorpe, we don’t want to be out of the league again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we don’t want to see the team dropping, so try and keep moving forward.”

David Bailey said: “I started coming in 1975 and we were twelfth in the fourth division, we are now fifteenth. Only so many teams can be successful in football or any walk of life.