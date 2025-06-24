Doncaster Rovers fan group launches online store in bid to ramp up DN4 atmosphere even more next season

The huge surfer flag, on display against Wimbledon last season, that was crowdfunded by the Black Bank group.

A prominent volunteer-led Doncaster Rovers fan group has launched a brand new website after a summer revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Bank was formed ten years ago with the aim of "creating a dedicated area for the most vocal Doncaster Rovers fans". Situated in the South Stand of the Eco-Power Stadium, they have been credited with improving the atmosphere on home matchdays. Flags, banners and Tifos have all been purchased by the group in recent times after crowdfunders and now they are branching out into merchandise that fans can buy online.

The relaunched Black Bank website has a new line of stock including customised bucket hats, stickers and beer mats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We used to rely on word of mouth but the new website will help us get the word out there more," Matt Davies, one of the lead volunteers for the group, tells the Free Press.

"We've got 11 volunteers who are committed and the products will be continually refreshed. It's all done in-house and we're keen to make sure things stay as local as possible and try and use local businesses. All the funds we get coming in then go towards flags or Tifos or whatever it may be for next season."

Indeed, towards the end of last season the group raised enough for a 25x9metres surfer flag that was paraded at home games as supporters roared on Grant McCann's side to the League Two title.

Matt, 26, says the group have been in conversation with a similar fan faction from Plymouth Argyle that has been credited with making improvements to the atmosphere on a matchday. He also says the Black Bank are determined to be as transparent as possible, hence the inclusion of a 'financial reports' section on the website which will be updated every quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks are ongoing with Rovers about allowing the Black Bank to host a stall selling merchandise outside the stadium on matchdays with Matt adding: "Any profits made from merchandise or through donations will be re-invested straight back into new displays and other items to boost the atmosphere."

Via the new website fans are also able to donate, if they wish, to further fund the group on a one-off, weekly, monthly or annual basis whilst monthly raffles will also be taking place. To find out more, visit blackbankstore.co.uk.