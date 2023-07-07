News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Doncaster Rovers face competition for latest signing as Alfie May windfall nears

Grant McCann has revealed Doncaster Rovers face competition for their latest target.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

McCann wants to sign one more attacking player this summer, which would take the number of new arrivals at Doncaster since his return to the club last month to nine.

Speaking at a Q&A event with fans on Thursday evening, McCann refused to be drawn on the identity of the player and said: “He’s at another club at the minute so it’s hard to speak about someone else’s player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are trying our best, there’s quite a few clubs after him and it’s about timing.”

Grant McCann remains in the market for another forward player (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).Grant McCann remains in the market for another forward player (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).
Grant McCann remains in the market for another forward player (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).
Most Popular

It is understood the move could be another loan. It is not believed to be either Mallik Wilks or Kieran Sadlier, both of whom have previously starred for Rovers.

McCann also revealed he has landed “near enough” every one of his first-choice targets this summer.

Meanwhile, Doncaster are set to bank a 20 per cent cut of the six-figure fee Charlton Athletic have paid Cheltenham Town for Alfie May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Striker May, who joined Cheltenham from Rovers for £5,000 in January 2020, is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Addicks, according to GloucestershireLive.

The 30-year-old has scored 66 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins.

May had also been a target for Doncaster’s League Two rivals Gillingham but a move to the capital appears imminent.

A crowd of about 2,500 is expected at Rossington Main tomorrow for Rovers’ first pre-season friendly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann confirmed the senior players he has available are likely to play 45 minutes each.

Some of the club’s young professionals and Under-18s could also be involved.

Related topics:Grant McCannDoncasterMallik WilksCharlton AthleticUnder-18s