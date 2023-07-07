Doncaster Rovers face competition for latest signing as Alfie May windfall nears

McCann wants to sign one more attacking player this summer, which would take the number of new arrivals at Doncaster since his return to the club last month to nine.

Speaking at a Q&A event with fans on Thursday evening, McCann refused to be drawn on the identity of the player and said: “He’s at another club at the minute so it’s hard to speak about someone else’s player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are trying our best, there’s quite a few clubs after him and it’s about timing.”

Grant McCann remains in the market for another forward player (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

It is understood the move could be another loan. It is not believed to be either Mallik Wilks or Kieran Sadlier, both of whom have previously starred for Rovers.

McCann also revealed he has landed “near enough” every one of his first-choice targets this summer.

Meanwhile, Doncaster are set to bank a 20 per cent cut of the six-figure fee Charlton Athletic have paid Cheltenham Town for Alfie May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker May, who joined Cheltenham from Rovers for £5,000 in January 2020, is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Addicks, according to GloucestershireLive.

The 30-year-old has scored 66 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins.

May had also been a target for Doncaster’s League Two rivals Gillingham but a move to the capital appears imminent.

A crowd of about 2,500 is expected at Rossington Main tomorrow for Rovers’ first pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann confirmed the senior players he has available are likely to play 45 minutes each.