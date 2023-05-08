Doncaster suffered their 23rd defeat of the season as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Walsall on the last day, which confirmed their final position of 18th in League Two.

Schofield has been given a vote of confidence from the club’s board to lead them forward despite almost two thirds of his 33 games in charge ending in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers owner Terry Bramall has provided what he called a “significant financial injection” to help the club mount a promotion push next term.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield.

On the importance of the summer ahead, Schofield, who was once again targeted by chants calling for his exit at the Bescot Stadium, said: "It’s vital, I think we have got to get everything right.

"We have got to reflect correctly, see where we got things wrong and where we can recruit players, keep players on the pitch and keep everyone as fit as possible for a sustained period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This summer is going to be very important in terms of allowing us to do that.”

Club staff will spend this week reviewing the 22/23 campaign.

Offering an early assessment, Schofield said: "It’s disappointing because of the position we finished and we can only judge ourselves on results.

"I feel internally there’s a lot of good things that have happened in terms of the way we try to coach, prepare players and physically improve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately we finished 18th in the league and that’s disappointing. That tells a story in itself, it’s something I’ll certainly be disappointed about for the next few days but we have got to move on quickly.”

Doncaster were second best for large periods in their final game and found themselves 2-0 down thanks to second-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Isaac Hutchinson.

Bobby Faulkner reduced the deficit in the final 10 minutes but it proved to be a consolation on another disappointing day for the club and its long-suffering fans.

On the game, Schofield said: “In the first half we were really good, really competitive. I thought the game was in the balance and there wasn’t much between the two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad