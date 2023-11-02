News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: FA Cup debut will trigger nostalgia for former Stoke City youngster

Tom Nixon may be too young to remember the FA Cup in its heyday but the cherished competition still represents something special to him.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
“When I was younger, because I was a Stoke lad, I went to Wembley for the semi-final and the final (in 2011),” said the 21-year-old, who is expected to line up in Doncaster’s defence when they host Accrington Stanley in round one on Saturday.

"I have never played a game in the FA Cup so I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s something I always dreamt of being a part of.”

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Nixon.Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Nixon.
Nixon, who went on to play for the Potters, has quickly found his feet in South Yorkshire after joining on loan from Hull City.

He has featured at both left-back and his more natural position as a right-sided defender, as well as on the right of a back three.

To his credit, his performance levels have not dropped wherever he’s found himself utilised.

That’s all the more impressive considering Nixon had never played in the Football League before this season, having previously featured as high as the National League North during loan spells at Boston United.

"It’ was a massive step up for me and I feel like I have done decent,” he said.

"I’m playing steady. I need to do more, in my opinion. I want to get more assists and maybe a couple of goals.

"I’m always pushing myself but I am content.”

Nixon admitted playing as many games as he has so far was a “surprise”, adding: “This is a step in the right direction for me.

"I just want to keep progressing and working hard.”

