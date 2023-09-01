Doncaster Rovers eye transfer deadline day swoop for Sheffield United youngster

Marsh is a forward who can also play as a striker and has been among Doncaster’s top targets all summer.

But it remains to be seen whether they can complete a deal before tonight’s 11pm transfer window deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh has been on the bench for United's first three Premier League games of the season after turning 19 just last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louie Marsh in action for Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup earlier this week. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He made his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City on Wednesday, playing the entirety of the second half before stepping up to take a penalty in the shoot-out after the game finished 0-0.

The teenager missed his spot kick, however, as United lost 3-2.

Marsh has scored two hat-tricks in as many games for the club's Under-21s side this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after he reportedly scored more than 20 goals for them last term.

The Blades youngsters play in the Professional Development League, the second-highest reserve league in England.

Said to be primarily a number 10 who can also play up front, 5 ft 8 Marsh is slight in build but quick and sharp on the pitch.

“There’s certainly been a little bit of interest from League Two and there’s been a couple of enquiries from Scotland as well," Sheffield United's first team coach Stuart McCall said of his immediate future earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster boss Grant McCann revealed George Miller’s setback in his recovery from a knee operation has tempted the club back into the market for another forward player.

James McAtee’s return to Bramall Lane could see Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom allow Marsh out on loan.

He would not be eligible to face Swindon Town tomorrow after missing today’s 12pm registration deadline for new players.

Marsh would become Doncaster’s 13th summer signing if he was to join and would be reunited with his former teammate, George Broadbent, who joined Rovers earlier this summer for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann told The Free Press he was not expecting any departures from the Eco-Power Stadium today.

But several of the club’s young players could leave on loan in the coming weeks.