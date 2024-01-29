Doncaster Rovers expecting to rubber-stamp temporary transfer of young striker
Whilst it is unclear if boss Grant McCann will add to the five additions he's already secured this month, it's highly likely at least one more departure will be rubber-stamped before the deadline.
Young striker Jack Goodman is highly-rated within the club but currently finds his route to the first team blocked. The 18-year-old has made 13 appearances across all four competitions this term but McCann believes now is the time to fast-track his progress with a temporary loan elsewhere.
Speaking to the Free Press last week the Rovers chief indicated there had been interest from clubs around the UK.
Issuing a fresh update, McCann says the move is likely to be confirmed early this week although he's keeping the identity of the club, understandably, a secret.
"We're hoping that one is going to go ahead on either Monday or Tuesday," McCann said.
"It should be a really good loan for Jack. Obviously I can't tell you where at the moment because we're still ironing it out but it should be the early part of this week."
Goodman's last involvement was as a late sub in the New Year's Day win over MK Dons. Since then Rovers have brought in loanees Billy Waters, Conor Carty and Hakeeb Adelakun.