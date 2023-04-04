The 18-year-old striker was introduced from the bench on Saturday with Rovers trailing 2-0 to Crewe Alexandra at half-time.

His performance in the second period was one of few positives from another dismal display, which left Danny Schofield’s side with one win from their last nine matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham-born Goodman has scored 21 goals for Doncaster’s Under-18s this term.

Jack Goodman's performance from the bench was one of few positives from a miserable afternoon for Doncaster Rovers.

That form, as well as injuries to first-choice strikers George Miller and Caolan Lavery, has seen him promoted to the first team.

“I thought he did really well,” Schofield said of ex-Notts County youngster Goodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was one of the positives. He’s been training with the first team now for quite a while. He got an appearance because he’s been doing really well.”

Tommy Rowe also made headlines on Saturday when he chalked up his 600th professional appearance.

Rowe knows what it takes to build a successful career in the game and thinks Goodman potentially has what it takes.

He said: “Jack coming on was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”He’s done really well for the youth team and to see him come on when we were two goals down and do what he did, I thought was very spirited.

"He’s going to have a good career, if he works hard and if he plays like that.

"It was an outstanding contribution and it gave us something to build off. It gave us a platform.”