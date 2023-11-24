News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: Ex-Manchester United starlet Deji Sotona joins National League North side on loan

Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona has joined National League North side Boston United on loan until January 13.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Winger Sotona signed a two-year deal with Rovers this summer after impressing on trial, which included an appearance against the Pilgrims in a friendly.

He scored his first Doncaster goal against Notts County in August but has struggled for game time in recent months and has not played since a Bristol Street Motors Trophy appearance against Mansfield Town last month.

Boston are currently eighth in the sixth tier, one point and one place outside the play-off positions.

Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona.Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona.
Sotona could make his debut for the club when they host fifth-placed Chorley this weekend.

The former Manchester United youngster, who turns 21 next month, rejected a three-year professional contract with the Red Devils to join Patrick Viera’s OGC Nice in 2020.

Spells on loan at at Brentford B and SPL side Kilmarnock followed before he left the French club without making a senior appearance, joining Burnley’s under-21s last season.

