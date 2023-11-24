Doncaster Rovers: Ex-Manchester United starlet Deji Sotona joins National League North side on loan
Winger Sotona signed a two-year deal with Rovers this summer after impressing on trial, which included an appearance against the Pilgrims in a friendly.
He scored his first Doncaster goal against Notts County in August but has struggled for game time in recent months and has not played since a Bristol Street Motors Trophy appearance against Mansfield Town last month.
Boston are currently eighth in the sixth tier, one point and one place outside the play-off positions.
Sotona could make his debut for the club when they host fifth-placed Chorley this weekend.
The former Manchester United youngster, who turns 21 next month, rejected a three-year professional contract with the Red Devils to join Patrick Viera’s OGC Nice in 2020.
Spells on loan at at Brentford B and SPL side Kilmarnock followed before he left the French club without making a senior appearance, joining Burnley’s under-21s last season.