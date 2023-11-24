Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona has joined National League North side Boston United on loan until January 13.

Winger Sotona signed a two-year deal with Rovers this summer after impressing on trial, which included an appearance against the Pilgrims in a friendly.

He scored his first Doncaster goal against Notts County in August but has struggled for game time in recent months and has not played since a Bristol Street Motors Trophy appearance against Mansfield Town last month.

Boston are currently eighth in the sixth tier, one point and one place outside the play-off positions.

Sotona could make his debut for the club when they host fifth-placed Chorley this weekend.

The former Manchester United youngster, who turns 21 next month, rejected a three-year professional contract with the Red Devils to join Patrick Viera’s OGC Nice in 2020.