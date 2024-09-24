Doncaster Rovers edged out by Manchester United's cubs on a night when young and old earn applause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL Trophy gets knocked plenty, but over the years the competition has been the perfect grounding for up-and-coming youngsters to cut their teeth.

That was certainly the case here for Doncaster Rovers. Those supporters present for this eventful group stage loss to Manchester United's under-21s may well remember the game for the emergence of a potential future star.

Whilst the result saw Rovers lose 5-3 on penalties after scores finished 3-3 after 90 minutes, it was perhaps the showing of 17-year-old full debutant Kasper Williams that will live longer in the memory.

The young defender lasted 62 minutes but crammed plenty into that time. After an early yellow card he could have gone into his shell but instead the centre-half sufficiently recovered to post an encouraging showing. He was diligent in the tackle and almost notched a dream goal on debut just before half-time only to miscue an attempt from close-range.

George Broadbent celebrates scoring Rovers' third goal.

He also demonstrated a nice range of passing and fully earned his applause when substituted just after the hour.

At the other end of the age scale United were of course marshalled on the pitch by former Rovers favourite Tommy Rowe, who was recently announced as their player-coach for their under-21s cohort.

There was a warm cheer when his name was read out pre-match by a fanbase who appreciate his efforts over two separate spells. Rowe - who was celebrating his 36th birthday - was operating at centre-half as effectively a quarter-back from kick-off before eventually moving to a more natural midfield position as the game wore on.

The first half was an even affair but it was the sprightly visitors who initially took charge. There was just 11 minutes on the clock when Ethan Ennis advanced down the right and picked out Sam Mather wide left. He then worked onto his right foot and applied a precise finish to bottom-right of Ian Lawlor's goal.

Kasper Williams impressed on his full debut.

Rovers were level on 24 minutes after plenty of patient build-up play. George Broadbent's centre was headed clear only as far as Joe Sbarra and his effort took a deflection on its way past rookie stopper Dermot Mee.

The game was turned on its head just minutes after half-time when Ephraim Yeboah tapped in from close-range after Billy Sharp's fierce attempt clattered the right-hand post and bounced into the path of the Bristol City loanee.

Broadbent - a former United academy player himself - then added a third as he pounced on an unforced error from Mee and his lob found the ned. The youngsters were not deterred and reduced the deficit to one goal again as Ennis tapped in from a few yards out much to the delight of the sizeable following in the North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances came and went for Rovers to extend the buffer again with sub Luke Molyneux twice botching good chances. And the visitors went on to punish that when with virtually the last kick of the game Louis Jackson fired home inside the box after it fell his way from a corner. In truth it was a reward for their persistence and in the shoot-out they were flawless as all five of their youngsters despatched spot-kicks.

Joe Ironside, Molyneux and Jordan Gibson also scored theirs but it was Broadbent who was the fall guy, seeing Mee get his revenge with by saving down low to his left to inflict a minor body blow on Rovers.

Rovers: Lawlor, Emmanuel, Olowu, Williams (McGrath 63), Senior, Kelly, Broadbent, Sbarra (Straughan-Brown 71) , Yeboah (Gibson 71), Sharp (Ironside 63), Hurst (Molyneux 63)

Subs not used: Sharman-Lowe, Clifton.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.