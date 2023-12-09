Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both sides battled against a swirling wind and torrential rain throughout but both failed to break the deadlock in a game which will fail to live long in the memory.

The closest either side came was Rovers’ substitute Harrison Biggins’ header which struck the top of the bar late on.

It would have been rather apt had ‘Last Christmas’ been blaring out over the tannoy ahead of the game at The Wham Stadium, but instead of giving their hearts, the home side’s sleepy defence came close to gifting Doncaster a goal within the opening minute but Tom Nixon, sneaking in at the back post to connect with George Broadbent’s cross, couldn’t hit the target.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe's goes close in the first half against Accrington Stanley. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Rovers’ bright start continued with Luke Molyneux driving into the box but his cross was deflected into the safe arms of Joe Walsh.

Tommy Rowe, one of five players to retain their shirt from the comfortable victory over a Nottingham Forest under 21 side in the EFL Trophy in midweek, then won a corner on the left which he narrowly headed over moments later.

The weather, however, was turning into the main talking point as both sides struggled to string passes together in the swirling rain and driving East Lancashire wind.

Five League Two games at Barrow, Bradford, Forest Green, Mansfield and Sutton failed pitch inspections as a result of the conditions across the UK. Half an hour into this contest, many observers may have hoped this would have been postponed too.

Louis Jones, who was barely untroubled in the opening 30 minutes, incredibly, nearly scored from a clearance from his own penalty area, the ball bouncing over his opposite number and agonisingly wide.

It was the home side who started to get to grips with the wild conditions with Rosaire Longelo establishing some joy down the left before Josh Andrews saw a goal ruled out after the ball had hit the referee.

Andrews then had the half’s best chance when he was put through one-on-one but he shot straight at Jones who parried the ball away to safety.

There was a sense of relief when the half time whistle finally arrived, although the wind got swirlier and the rain got heavier for the start of the second period.

The conditions didn’t seem to deter Stanley though, as they camped in the visitors’ half for the first ten minutes of the half with Shaun Whalley volleying wide and Josh Woods, who replaced Andrews at the break, having a shot crucially blocked from within the six yard box.

Rovers were searching for their first away win in League Two win since a 2-1 success at Tranmere in October, and only the third on their travels in the division all season, and the visiting fans felt they should have been assisted in the 65th minute when Seamus Conneely produced a late challenge on Mo Faal after Doncaster had somehow managed to clear their lines. The ref, despite the protests, only brandished a yellow card.

Faal and Joe Ironside, Donny’s in-form strike pair who have notched, between them, 15 of Rovers’ 25 league goals this campaign, were relatively quiet in attack, although the latter had a great chance with a header from a Nixon cross but he could not direct it on target.

There was unbelievable late drama in Accrington’s last outing when they hosted Swindon Town, fighting back to 4-3 despite finding themselves 4-0 down going into the 89th minute.

And Rovers substitute Biggins nearly provided a glorious moment with five minutes left but his header cannoned off the bar but both sides had to settle for a point.

Accrington: Walsh, Shipley, Hills, Whalley, Woods, Lowe, Longelo, Gubbins, Leigh (Nolan 52), Andrews (Woods 46), Conneely (C)

Subs not used: McIntyre, Martin, Pickles, Trickett, O’Brien

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Rovers: Jones, Anderson (C), Olowu, Molyneux (Sterry 81), Broadbent, Rowe (Biggins 61), Nixon (Senior 81), Bailey, Ironside, Close, Faal

Subs not used: Lawlor, Biggins, Hurst, Goodman, Flint

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 3

Referee: Peter Wright