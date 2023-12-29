Doncaster Rovers ended a run of three straight defeats with a battling 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Johnson headed the Stags in front midway through the first half but Joe Ironside levelled just before the hour mark to earn Rovers a deserved point.

Grant McCann’s men showed more attacking fluency, more defensive discipline and proved to be more than a match for high-flying Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers switched to a 4-3-3 formation and began the game in fairly confident fashion despite their poor recent form.

Mo Faal was involved in Rovers' disallowed goal. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

They had the ball in the net after ten minutes when a Mansfield clearance from a corner ricocheted in off a defender but the referee blew up for a foul by Mo Faal.

Faal was in the thick of the early action as he then survived a penalty shout at the other end after appearing to bring down Johnson.

Moments later the on-loan West Bromwich Albion forward was exposed defensively when Johnson got in front of him to head home Stephen Quinn’s cross from the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers responded well to going behind and Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins and Jamie Sterry all went close to an equaliser before the break.

The visitors lost goalkeeper Ian Lawlor to injury after the re-start but deservedly levelled when Ironside struck home, at the second attempt, from just inside the area.

Both sides had chances to win an entertaining clash but had to settle for a point apiece.

Rovers remain 20th in the League Two table, now eight points clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield: Pym, Johnson (McLaughlin 79), Flint, Cargill, Bowery, Reed, Brunt, Quinn (Clarke 64), Maris (Lewis 83), Keillor-Dunn (Oates 64), Akins (Swan 79), Subs: Flinders, Williams.