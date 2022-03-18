Doncaster Rovers duo to miss Charlton Athletic clash

Mipo Odubeko

On-loan striker Mipo Odubeko has been called up by Republic of Ireland U21s for the first time and will be in Sweden for their Euro qualifer on March 29.

On-loan midfielder Ethan Galbraith has also been named in Northern Ireland’s U21s squad for their Euro qualifier in Slovakia on March 25 and friendly in France on March 28.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey confirmed on Thursday that the game is expected to go ahead as planned.

Charlton’s match at AFC Wimbledon, re-scheduled for next Tuesday, has been rearranged again for April following an international call-up in the Addicks' squad.