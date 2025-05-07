Doncaster Rovers duo nominated for final EFL monthly gongs despite season award snubs

Grant McCann and Luke Molyneux.

Grant McCann and Luke Molyneux have both been shortlisted for the final EFL monthly awards of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, Rovers were ultimately crowned League Two champions and a big part of that was down to an unbeaten April when they won four and drew three of their seven league matches.

That has earned McCann a place on the four-man shortlist for the manager of the month, where he faces opposition from Swindon's Ian Holloway, Port Vale's Darren Moore and Salford's Karl Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Molyneux, he is up against Vale's Lorent Tolaj, Tranmere's Omari Patrick and Accrington's Ben Woods. Molyneux enjoyed a stellar April, scoring four goals - including a maiden career hat-trick in the Good Friday win over Tranmere.

Of course, the irony of McCann and Molyneux being nominated for these EFL gongs is that both men were controversially overlooked for the seasonal prizes in their respective fields.

McCann was bizarrely not even on the final four-man shortlist for manager of the year; Bradford boss Graham Alexander winning that particular award.

As for Molyneux, he was pipped to the annual player award by Bromley's Michael Cheek despite racking up 28 goal contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest monthly winners will be announced on Friday (May 9). The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.