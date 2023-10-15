News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Doncaster Rovers drawn against League Two rivals in FA Cup first round

Doncaster Rovers will play Accrington Stanley at home in the FA Cup first round.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first round ties will take place between Friday 3 and Monday 6 November, with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.

Accrington, who were relegated from League One last season, are currently ninth in the fourth tier, ten places above Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two sides will meet in the league at the Wham Stadium on Saturday, 9 December.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.
A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular

Rovers reached the fifth round of the world’s oldest cup competition during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge and the fourth round in the 2020/21 season.

But the last two years has seen them slip up against lower-level opposition.

Last term they exited the competition at the first-round stage when they were beaten 1-0 at home to National League North outfit King's Lynn Town.

The year before, Doncaster, then in League One, were beaten 3-2 at home to Mansfield Town.

Related topics:League TwoKing's Lynn TownLeague OneGrant McCannNational League NorthMansfield Town