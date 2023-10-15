Doncaster Rovers drawn against League Two rivals in FA Cup first round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first round ties will take place between Friday 3 and Monday 6 November, with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.

Accrington, who were relegated from League One last season, are currently ninth in the fourth tier, ten places above Doncaster.

The two sides will meet in the league at the Wham Stadium on Saturday, 9 December.

Rovers reached the fifth round of the world’s oldest cup competition during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge and the fourth round in the 2020/21 season.

But the last two years has seen them slip up against lower-level opposition.

Last term they exited the competition at the first-round stage when they were beaten 1-0 at home to National League North outfit King's Lynn Town.