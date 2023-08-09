Doncaster Rovers draw Premier League Everton in Carabao Cup second round
The tie, which will be the biggest game hosted at the Eco-Power Stadium in several years, will take place on either Tuesday 29 or Wednesday 30 August.
Rovers beat Hull City 2-1 to book their spot in the next round thanks to two goals from George Miller at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday.
Everton finished 17th in the Premier League last season following Sean Dyche’s appointment in January.
The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between the Doncaster and Everton in 38 years.
The last time they played Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park in the FA Cup in January 1985.
The two sides have met just eight times in their history but Doncaster are unbeaten at home against the Toffees.
They have won two and drawn one of their previous clashes on home soil, with all of those coming in the 1950s.