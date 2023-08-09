News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers draw Premier League Everton in Carabao Cup second round

Doncaster Rovers will host Premier League side Everton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 9th Aug 2023, 23:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 00:16 BST

The tie, which will be the biggest game hosted at the Eco-Power Stadium in several years, will take place on either Tuesday 29 or Wednesday 30 August.

Rovers beat Hull City 2-1 to book their spot in the next round thanks to two goals from George Miller at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday.

Everton finished 17th in the Premier League last season following Sean Dyche’s appointment in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot with team-mate Amadou Onana during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on August 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot with team-mate Amadou Onana during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on August 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot with team-mate Amadou Onana during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on August 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between the Doncaster and Everton in 38 years.

The last time they played Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park in the FA Cup in January 1985.

The two sides have met just eight times in their history but Doncaster are unbeaten at home against the Toffees.

They have won two and drawn one of their previous clashes on home soil, with all of those coming in the 1950s.

