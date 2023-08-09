Doncaster Rovers draw Premier League Everton in Carabao Cup second round

The tie, which will be the biggest game hosted at the Eco-Power Stadium in several years, will take place on either Tuesday 29 or Wednesday 30 August.

Rovers beat Hull City 2-1 to book their spot in the next round thanks to two goals from George Miller at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton finished 17th in the Premier League last season following Sean Dyche’s appointment in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot with team-mate Amadou Onana during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on August 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between the Doncaster and Everton in 38 years.

The last time they played Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park in the FA Cup in January 1985.

The two sides have met just eight times in their history but Doncaster are unbeaten at home against the Toffees.