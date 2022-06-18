Doncaster Rovers ‘discussing terms’ with striker, Gary McSheffrey confirms

The Rovers boss wants more creativity in his side after they averaged fewer than one goal per game last season – and a deal for the club’s second new signing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign could be close.

"We’ve narrowed it down to a couple and we’re discussing terms with one,” McSheffrey said of the striker search.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey is on the hunt for another striker.

"If we get him we’ll be happy.”

Midfielder Harrison Biggins is Doncaster’s only new arrival so far this summer following his move from Fleetwood Town on a two-year deal.

McSheffrey’s current options up front include Kieran Agard, Joe Dodoo, Reo Griffiths and Jordy Hiwula.

Asked whether the club can afford to sign a proven goalscorer, he replied: “Sometimes it’s difficult. Some of the money clubs are chucking about, in this division as well, is outrageous.

"Stockport have got a couple of good strikers in Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton but they paying top dollar for them.

"Paddy is proven at league level, he’s a top striker, I’ve played with him. Kyle’s had a few good seasons at Notts County in the National League. Is he proven in the League? Who knows, only time will tell.

"We haven’t got the resources to just go and overpay, so we have to be quite creative with it.”

McSheffrey is seeking to add ‘three or four bits of quality’ to the squad of 21 he currently has at his disposal.