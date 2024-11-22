Doncaster Rovers discover their next opponents in rebranded EFL Trophy as draw is made

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:37 GMT
Doncaster Rovers have discovered their opponents in the second round of the newly-named Vertu Trophy.

The latest rebrand for the competition was announced earlier this week, with the new name replacing the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with immediate effect. The draw for the last-32 was made on Friday night, with the ties still regionalised into north and south sections. Grant McCann's side were seeded having come top of their group in the first round of the competition.

Their reward is a home tie against Port Vale – managed by ex-Rovers chief Darren Moore. The fixture is due to be played on the week commencing December 9. The game will be settled by penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Rovers have already banked £45,000 from their run so far with another £20,000 heading their way if they can negotiate it to round three.

The EFL Trophy has a new name, the Vertu TrophyThe EFL Trophy has a new name, the Vertu Trophy
The EFL Trophy has a new name, the Vertu Trophy

NORTHERN SECTION

Morecambe v Lincoln

Wrexham v Crewe

Stockport County v Bradford City

Bolton v Huddersfield

Rotherham v Tranmere

Blackpool v Aston Villa U21

Chesterfield v Wigan

Doncaster v Port Vale

