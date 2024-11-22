Doncaster Rovers discover their next opponents in rebranded EFL Trophy as draw is made
The latest rebrand for the competition was announced earlier this week, with the new name replacing the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with immediate effect. The draw for the last-32 was made on Friday night, with the ties still regionalised into north and south sections. Grant McCann's side were seeded having come top of their group in the first round of the competition.
Their reward is a home tie against Port Vale – managed by ex-Rovers chief Darren Moore. The fixture is due to be played on the week commencing December 9. The game will be settled by penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Rovers have already banked £45,000 from their run so far with another £20,000 heading their way if they can negotiate it to round three.
NORTHERN SECTION
Morecambe v Lincoln
Wrexham v Crewe
Stockport County v Bradford City
Bolton v Huddersfield
Rotherham v Tranmere
Blackpool v Aston Villa U21
Chesterfield v Wigan
Doncaster v Port Vale
