Doncaster Rovers discover potential play-off semi-final dates as EFL confirms schedule

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed the schedule for its end-of-season play-offs.

For Doncaster Rovers, they will of course be hoping that their campaign is done and dusted by the last day of the season and that they are toasting automatic promotion. Grant McCann's side are currently sitting third in League Two with 13 games remaining. But it is a tightly-congested picture with just nine points separating second to eighth.

The EFL have now confirmed that the final day of the regular season (Saturday, May 3) in League Two will see games take place at 3pm - the same as the finale in League One. The Championship's last day will see all 12 games kick-off at 12.30pm.

Clubs qualifying for the fourth tier play-offs will then have to wait eight days between their last regular game of the season, with the semi-final first legs taking place on Sunday, May 11. The team finishing seventh will host fourth at 3.30pm, with sixth against fifth at 6.30pm.

The second legs are spread across Friday, May 16 (8pm) - fourth vs seventh - and Saturday, May 17 (12.30pm) - fifth vs sixth.

The three showpiece finals then take place at Wembley over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, with the Championship final on Saturday, May 24, League One on Sunday, May 25 and League Two on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26 (kick-off times to be confirmed).