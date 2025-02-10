Doncaster Rovers discover potential FA Cup fifth round opponents
Grant McCann's side are currently the lowest-ranked side left in the competition ahead of the clash with the Eagles on Monday night.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm but the draw for the last-16 was made earlier this evening. And provided they can come through a stern test against Oliver Glasner's side, then they'll face Championship opposition next time out.
Fifth round draw in full:
Preston v Burnley
Aston Villa v Cardiff
Doncaster or Palace v Millwall
Man United v Fulham
Newcastle v Brighton
Bournemouth v Wolves
Man City v Plymouth
Exeter or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich
Ties are set to be scheduled for the weekend of March 1/2. However, TV announcements are highly likely to mean games are moved around, spanning a four-day or even five-day period either side of the weekend.