Doncaster Rovers discover potential FA Cup fifth round opponents

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 10th Feb 2025, 19:23 BST
Doncaster Rovers could face Millwall in the next round of the FA Cup - provided they overcome Crystal Palace in tonight's fourth round tie.

Grant McCann's side are currently the lowest-ranked side left in the competition ahead of the clash with the Eagles on Monday night.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm but the draw for the last-16 was made earlier this evening. And provided they can come through a stern test against Oliver Glasner's side, then they'll face Championship opposition next time out.

Fifth round draw in full:

The FA Cup. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)placeholder image
The FA Cup. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Preston v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff

Doncaster or Palace v Millwall

Man United v Fulham

Newcastle v Brighton

Bournemouth v Wolves

Man City v Plymouth

Exeter or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ties are set to be scheduled for the weekend of March 1/2. However, TV announcements are highly likely to mean games are moved around, spanning a four-day or even five-day period either side of the weekend.

Related topics:MillwallCrystal PalaceGrant McCannEaglesChampionship
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice