Doncaster Rovers discover play-off semi-final opponents and dates after dramatic final day

Rovers will face Crewe Alexandra over two legs after qualifying for the semi-finals.

Ten-man Rovers played out a cagey 2-2 draw away at Gillingham on the final day of the regular campaign. Having led 2-0 they were pegged back by a spirited Gills side, who denied Grant McCann's side what would have been an 11th successive league win and a new club record. They finish the season in fifth place.

Joe Ironside nodded the visitors ahead with a typical poacher's finish - his 20th league goal of the season - before Luke Molyneux doubled the advantage with a sensational long-range strike.

Doncaster's Luke Molyneux celebrates his stunner at Gillingham. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

It all looked rosy up until the key moment of the game in the 55th minute. Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was shown a straight red card after handling outside the area. It came after a miscommunication between him and his defence.

From the resultant free-kick Tim Dieng smashed past substitute goalkeeper Louis Jones. Less than five minutes later the hosts were on level terms through a Tom Anderson own goal after a scrappy period of play having failed to clear their lines.

But a resilient Rovers held out and send more than 1,600 vocal and energised away supporters home happy. The result means they will now face Crewe, who finished sixth, over two legs.

The first leg will be at Gresty Road on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 (5.30pm). The return leg is slated for the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday, May 10 (8pm). Both are subject to alterations by the EFL.