Doncaster Rovers discover Carabao Cup first round opponents

League One side Lincoln City will travel to the Eco-Power Stadium in the second week of August.

The two sides have also been drawn together in the group stage of the Papa John’s Trophy.

It was 2016 – the last time Rovers were in League Two – when they last played at home in the first round of the League Cup, losing at home to Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season's new Carabao Cup Puma match ball.

Since then they have won at Bradford City and Scunthorpe United at this stage of the competition but lost at Grimsby Town and Blackburn Rovers in 2019 and 2020 respectively.